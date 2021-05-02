(CNN) Changes to the California correctional system's Good Conduct Credit (GCC) program took effect Saturday, increasing the rate at which "incarcerated individuals are able to receive credits for good behavior," a spokesperson for the corrections department said.

Good conduct credits and educational achievements can help move up a person's release date or parole hearing date, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website says. The goal is to incentivize incarcerated individuals to participate in rehabilitation programs, positive activities and "commit to sustained good behavior," it says.

"Earning additional credits can move up parole consideration of people convicted of nonviolent crimes who have served the full-term of the sentence for their primary offense, and who demonstrate that their release to the community would not pose an unreasonable risk of violence to the community," the department said on its website, in regards to the May 1 change.

For individuals serving time for violent offenses, the rate of GCC will go from 20% to just over 33%, or "one day of credit earned for every two days served," according to the website. Previously, one day of credit would equal four days served, the corrections department said.

GCC for nonviolent second and third strike offenders will now be awarded one day of credit for every one day served, according to the department.

