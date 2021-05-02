9 students make history by tying for valedictorian in Houston-area high school

(CNN) Despite the strain that online learning has placed on students across the country, some have excelled -- and made history in the process.

Nine students at a Houston-area high school were named valedictorians in mid-April.

Yes, you read that right.

The students at Bellaire High School achieved a 5.0 grade point average, breaking the record for the most students to attain the title at the Houston Independent School District.

The nine valedictorians are Alkiviades Boukas, Daniel Chen, Evie Tseng-Ying Kao, Angela Ling, Miles Mackenzie, Wenson Tsiah-Hao Tang, Christopher Zhou and twin sisters Annie and Shirley Zhu.