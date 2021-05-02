CNN
Now playing
01:40
Biden adviser on school reopenings: We can't look into a crystal ball
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani holds a ballot envelope as he speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
02:01
New details emerge about investigation into Giuliani
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrack's 50th Anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2021.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrack's 50th Anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 30, 2021.
Now playing
03:47
Biden pushes infrastructure plan: We're behind the rest of the world
CNN
Now playing
04:25
John King on new CNN poll: It's stunning. It's depressing
US President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP/POOL/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Now playing
02:23
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney defends fist bump with Biden
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, prepares to speak after the Republican Policy Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, prepares to speak after the Republican Policy Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
03:10
McConnell sends letter to Education secretary on 1619 Project
Getty Images
Now playing
00:43
Coates: This should be a cause for concern for Gaetz
CNN
Now playing
02:19
James Carville: This is a problem for Democrats
CNN
Now playing
04:15
Men with badges tried to stop CNN reporter, and they weren't police
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the White House on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the White House on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:58
US investigating mysterious energy attack near White House
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Now playing
03:20
Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share'
CNN
Now playing
01:53
Democratic senator raises concerns over Biden's agenda
CNN
Now playing
04:42
'There's no good to slavery': Louisiana lawmaker discusses viral moment
CNN
Now playing
02:16
Van Jones: The messenger was great, but the message was nonsense
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:22
Hear Trump's response to the FBI's raid of Rudy Giuliani
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Giuliani did an on-camera interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion before talking to other journalists about Vice President Joe Biden and the news that Russian intelligence may have paid Taliban operatives to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. Giuliani did an on-camera interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion before talking to other journalists about Vice President Joe Biden and the news that Russian intelligence may have paid Taliban operatives to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Now playing
03:08
CNN reporter breaks down Rudy Giuliani's criminal probe
(CNN) —  

President Joe Biden hasn’t committed to K-12 schools reopening full-time and in-person in the fall, one of his senior advisers said Sunday, because the coronavirus remains unpredictable.

“He said ‘probably.’ He did not say ‘absolutely,’ ” Senior Adviser to the President Anita Dunn told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “Because we’ve all seen this since unfortunately January of 2020. It’s an unpredictable virus. And it is a virus that has – you know it mutates. So we can’t look in a crystal ball and say what September looks like.”

Dunn’s comments come after Biden said Friday that K-12 schools “should probably all be open” in the fall for in-person learning after more than a year of challenges with remote learning and as more Americans get vaccinated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.