More than 350 arrested at May Day protests in Berlin

(CNN) At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 people arrested in Berlin during Labor Day protests on Saturday.

Berlin city official Andreas Geisel condemned the violence on Sunday, saying it had "nothing to do with political protest."

"We will not accept that some violence-seeking individuals want to deprive us of May Day as a day of peaceful demonstration," said Geisel. "We do not give way to violence."

There were clashes Saturday evening between police and demonstrators in the Neukölln area, with the Berlin police tweeting that some protesters threw stones and bottles at officers and set fire to bins.

Thousands of cyclists joined the protests

"Violence during demonstrations is absolutely unacceptable," Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said on Saturday.

