Chinese man dodges two navies to cross Taiwan Strait by rubber dinghy in search of 'freedom and democracy'

(CNN) A Chinese man crossed the highly-militarized Taiwan Strait in a small rubber dinghy Saturday in search of "freedom and democracy," Taiwanese police said.

According to police captain Shih Chun-hsu, the man, surnamed Zhou, was spotted late Friday evening near the port of Taichung after crossing the roughly 80 kilometer (50 mile) stretch of water from Fujian province, on China's east coast.

He made the journey in a rubber dinghy fitted with an outboard motor carrying 90 liters of fuel.

Zhou was detained in the early hours of Saturday, and told police he had made a break for the island of Taiwan in search of "freedom and democracy." He is currently in quarantine while police investigate his story and ensure he is not a fugitive from justice.

The Taiwan Strait is one of the most militarized strips of water in the world, and is patrolled by both the Chinese and Taiwanese navies. According to a recent US Defense Department assessment , China alone has more than 255 Coast Guard ships, as well as dozens of heavily-armed naval vessels, in the region. The strait is also semi-regularly transited by US Navy assets in freedom of navigation operations