Five civilians and one police officer die in Colombia protests

(CNN) At least five civilians and one police officer have died during protests against a government tax reform in Colombia since the start of unresrt this week, the country's Ombudsman said Saturday.

Ombudsman Carlos Camargo said three civilians died in the city of Cali, one civilian in Bogota, one civilian in Neiva and one police officer in Soacha, citing figures from the Attorney General's Office. Three more deaths are being investigated, Camargo said.

At least 179 civilians and 216 police officers have been injured since the start of the protests, he added.

"The crude violence of the last three days, which doesn't stop, is an attack against the right to protest, and therefore authorities have the obligation not only to combat vandalism, but to accompany and guarantee a peaceful protest," Camargo said.

The mayor of the city of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, addressed President Ivan Duque in an emotional video on Friday.

