US adds Yangtze sturgeon fish to endangered species list

(CNN) The United States has placed a new fish on its foreign endangered species list.

In a document published to the Federal Register, the agency said overharvesting led to the Yangtze sturgeon's decline. It said current threats to the fish include dams and bycatch , or unintentional catching that happens when fishing for other species. It's also affected by industrial pollution, riverbed modification and hybridization with non-native sturgeon.

China has imposed fishing bans on the Yangtze sturgeon, but the species is still losing numbers. The FWS said it does not have a population estimate for the species but noted natural reproduction of the sturgeon has not been documented in the wild since 2008.

Local and national authorities have also tried restocking, but those sturgeon are unlikely to survive wild conditions, according to the FWS.

Listing foreign species as endangered can increase awareness of the species or prompt research efforts to address their conservation needs, the agency said. The move also prohibits people under US jurisdiction from importing listed species into the US or exporting listed species from the US.