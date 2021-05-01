A woman was found dead after an apparent bear attack in Colorado

(CNN) A 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday night after an apparent bear attack in southern Colorado, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.

"The woman, a Durango resident, was believed to have gone walking with her two dogs earlier Friday according to information provided to the La Plata County Sheriff's office by her boyfriend," the release said.

The boyfriend had last heard from the woman that morning, and when he returned home around 8:30 p.m., he "discovered the two dogs outside of their home, but the woman was missing," according to CPW.

"He started searching for her and discovered her body around 9:30 p.m." off U.S. Highway 550, north of Durango, and called 911, the release said. "CPW wildlife officers responded and observed signs of consumption on the body and an abundance of bear scat and hair at the scene."

A "dog team quickly found a sow (female) black bear with two yearlings nearby. The bears were euthanized and are being taken to CPW's Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy," CPW said.

