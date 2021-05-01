Law enforcement are responding to an active shooter situation at a casino in Wisconsin

(CNN) Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, a tweet from the casino said Saturday.

Officers are working to secure the location, according to the tweet.

The casino is telling people not to go near the area as the investigation continues.

"All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice," Oneida Nation of Wisconsin tweeted

There are three additional casino locations, according to the Oneida Casino website.

