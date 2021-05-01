Law enforcement are responding to an active shooter situation at a casino in Wisconsin

(CNN) Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, a tweet from the casino said Saturday.

Officers are working to secure the location, according to the tweet.

The casino is telling people not to go near the area as the investigation continues.

"All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice," the casino tweeted

CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff's office and nearby hospitals for more information.

