Oregon lawmaker accused of unlocking state Capitol door for protesters faces misdemeanor charges

(CNN) An Oregon state lawmaker accused of allowing protesters into the closed state Capitol building while lawmakers were debating Covid-19 restrictions is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

Republican Rep. Mike Nearman was charged Friday with first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass, according to court records.

A charging document obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting accuses Nearman of "unlawfully and knowingly perform(ing) an act which constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another."

According to court records, Nearman is due to be arraigned on May 11.

Surveillance video at the Capitol showed Nearman leaving the building on December 21 through a locked door that was surrounded by anti-restriction protesters, which allowed the protesters to pour into the building.

