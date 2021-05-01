Lance Bass wants you to dance like 'It's Gonna Be May'

The former *NSYNC member posted a video on TikTok of him dancing to the boy band's song "It's Going To Be Me."

In the caption, Bass made a nod to International Dance Day and called on his followers to use his dance video to make a duet . For the non-TikTokers, that means recording a video alongside the video you're trying to mimic or build on.

"Guncle Lance is here to teach. Can't wait to see your videos," Bass commented.

The video refers to the infamous "It's Gonna Be May" meme featuring Justin Timberlake , who sings the line "It's going to be me" in the *NSYNC song. In the song, Timberlake has some extra flair in his pronunciation of "me," making it sound like "May."

Read More