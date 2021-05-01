Prince William and Kate release photo of their daughter Charlotte for her sixth birthday

London (CNN) Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her sixth birthday.

The photo shows Charlotte in a blue floral collared dress, buttoned down the front. She is looking directly at the photographer, identified by Kensington Palace as her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Kensington Palace, the photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk, England, ahead of Charlotte's birthday on May 2.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne , one place after her older brother, George, who will turn 8 years old in July.

