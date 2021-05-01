Prince William and Kate release photo of their daughter Charlotte for her sixth birthday

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 6:49 PM ET, Sat May 1, 2021

The photo of Princess Charlotte was taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
The photo of Princess Charlotte was taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

London (CNN)Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her sixth birthday.

The photo shows Charlotte in a blue floral collared dress, buttoned down the front. She is looking directly at the photographer, identified by Kensington Palace as her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
According to Kensington Palace, the photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk, England, ahead of Charlotte's birthday on May 2.
    Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne, one place after her older brother, George, who will turn 8 years old in July.
      The Cambridges will not post anything on social media over the weekend in solidarity with an online boycott by England's professional football clubs aimed at urging tech giants to tackle racist and sexist abuse on their platforms. William said in a Twitter post that he will join the boycott given his position as president of the Football Association.
        But the couple still released the new image of Charlotte to media, as they have traditionally done on their children's birthdays.
        Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.
        Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.
        Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
        Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
        US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.
        US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.
        Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate&#39;s three children.
        Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate's three children.
        Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine&#39;s middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She&#39;s fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.
        Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine's middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She's fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.
        Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King&#39;s Cup regatta with her mother, right, in 2019.
        Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King's Cup regatta with her mother, right, in 2019.
        Catherine holds newborn Princess Charlotte while speaking to the media outside a London hospital in 2015.
        Catherine holds newborn Princess Charlotte while speaking to the media outside a London hospital in 2015.
        Prince Louis, William and Kate&#39;s youngest son, rides his bicycle before leaving for his first day of nursery school in April 2021. Louis is fifth in line to the throne.
        Prince Louis, William and Kate's youngest son, rides his bicycle before leaving for his first day of nursery school in April 2021. Louis is fifth in line to the throne.
        Prince Louis is held at his christening in 2018.
        Prince Louis is held at his christening in 2018.
        William and Catherine leave the hospital with Prince Louis after his birth in 2018.
        William and Catherine leave the hospital with Prince Louis after his birth in 2018.
        Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit South Africa with their son, Archie, in 2019. Archie is seventh in line to the throne, just behind his father.
        Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit South Africa with their son, Archie, in 2019. Archie is seventh in line to the throne, just behind his father.
        Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.
        Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.
        Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, hold their newborn son, August, in February 2021. August is 11th in line to the throne, behind his mother, his aunt Princess Beatrice and his grandfather, Prince Andrew.
        Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, hold their newborn son, August, in February 2021. August is 11th in line to the throne, behind his mother, his aunt Princess Beatrice and his grandfather, Prince Andrew.
        The Queen&#39;s son Prince Edward poses with his son, James, Viscount Severn, in September 2020. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have two children: James and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
        The Queen's son Prince Edward poses with his son, James, Viscount Severn, in September 2020. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have two children: James and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
