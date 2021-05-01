Revelers gather for UK rave experiment without social distancing

(CNN) Crowds of revelers descended on the city of Liverpool in northwest England on Friday for a live music event held without masks or social distancing.

The British experiment was held without Covid-19 restrictions. It was part of the government's Events Research Program (ERP) and will provide scientific data to help officials plan how nightclubs and live events might return to the UK this summer.

Liverpool's director of public health Matt Ashton said the rave gave a "glimpse of what we think the future might hold."

Speaking to the BBC, Ashton said it was "wonderful" to see the looks on people's faces as they gathered in a specially converted warehouse on Friday.

But he stressed that the event was a scientific experiment and that attendees would now have to return to following coronavirus restrictions. Attendees who test positive for the virus will have to self-isolate as normal.

