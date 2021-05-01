L.S. Lowry's 'Going to the Match' painting expected to sell at auction for up to $4 million

(CNN) British artist L.S. Lowry's "Going to the Match" painting is expected to sell at auction for up to $4 million in June, Sotheby's auction house said on Friday.

"'Going to the Match' is among the earliest known, if not the earliest, depiction of one of L.S. Lowry's most iconic and timeless subjects -- that of spectators thronging to a sporting occasion," said Sotheby's in a statement.

Lowry is renowned for his images of crowds at football matches, using his celebrated style of "matchstick" people against a monochrome palette backdrop to illustrate northern England's cold and grey.

In 2011, Lowry's 1949 painting "The Football Match" sold for £5.6 million ($9 million), while another work, 1953's "Football Ground" was bought by the UK's Professional Footballers' Association for £1.9 million ($2.9 million) in 1999.

"Going to the Match" is one of only a small handful of paintings by Lowry relating to the sport of rugby league, which has a strong supporter base in the north of England.

