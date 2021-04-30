A former Louisiana police officer indicted for an alleged 2019 assault of a man under arrest

(CNN) A former Louisiana police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly punching, pistol-whipping and kicking a man who was under arrest.

Dylan Hudson of the Shreveport Police Department was arresting a man in Caddo Parish in August 2019, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice, when he allegedly used unreasonable force against the arrestee.

Hudson is described as assaulting the man by "punching him in the face and head, kneeing him in the stomach, tasing him in the neck and head, pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head into the ground, and kicking him in the face," according to the statement.

Hudson has been charged with "willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest," according to the statement, which alleges the assault involved dangerous weapons, , including a pistol and Taser, and caused injury to the man arrested.

Hudson made his initial appearance in US District Court in Shreveport on Thursday and pleaded not guilty, according to the statement.

