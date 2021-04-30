Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar banned from MLB after sexual misconduct investigation

(CNN) Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar has been banned from Major League Baseball following an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct in 2014, the league announced Friday.

Alomar, who retired before the 2005 season, has also been terminated from his job as a consultant to Major League Baseball.

Commissioner Robert Manfred said his office requested an external legal firm to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct in 2014 that was reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted," the commissioner said.

"We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion," Manfred concluded.

