Ice Age fossil find turns Las Vegas couple's new pool into a dig site

(CNN) Workers building a new swimming pool for a Las Vegas couple got a bit of a shock when they dug up a set of bones that are believed to date back to the Ice Age and may have been buried there for 14,000 years.

Homeowner Matt Perkins told CNN that he and his husband found out about the discovery on Monday morning, when police came to investigate.

It only took the police a few minutes to figure out that there wasn't a crime scene in Perkins' back yard.

"They came in, dug up the bone, saw that it was fairly large and at that point told us, 'Too big to be human. Not our concern anymore,'" Perkins said.

Matt Perkins stands near the horse fossils in his pool.

That was a relief, Perkins said, but they were still curious what was down there.