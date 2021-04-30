Feds launch human smuggling investigation after police find more than 90 people in Houston home

(CNN) Houston police officers following up on a kidnapping report found more than 90 people jammed in a two-story home in what authorities said turned out to be a possible human smuggling operation.

Officers were granted a search warrant to enter a home after following up on a kidnapping tip from Thursday night, Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said in a Friday news conference.

There were more than 90 people inside.

"They were all huddled together, split between two rooms, wearing basic clothing, and were not tied up," Edwards said, "It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw.

"It is definitely more of a smuggling thing than a trafficking thing."

