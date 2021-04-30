(CNN) A former Georgia sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge also previously discussed assaulting a Black person and wanting to charge Black people with felonies in order to prevent them from voting, federal investigators allege in court records.

Cody Richard Griggers, 28, of Montrose, Georgia, entered a guilty plea on Monday of unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm, the Justice Department announced this week.

An attorney for Griggers told CNN that his client was remorseful after failing to appropriately register his firearms, but blasted the government for including information in court documents suggesting his client was a White supremacist.

"Those inflammatory allegations are merely that -- allegations," said attorney Keith Fitzgerald, noting many of the allegations in court records are unrelated to the criminal charge against his client. Additionally, Fitzgerald said his client denies any allegations of racism.

"He is not a bigot or a racist," Fitzgerald said.

