Family files lawsuit over fatal police shooting of Delaware man who was found resting in a rental car

(CNN) The family of a Black man fatally shot by Delaware police officers after he was found resting in his rental car earlier this year filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the officers used excessive and deadly force and they are demanding a trial by jury.

Lymond Moses was fatally shot by New Castle County Police (NCCP) on January 13, 2021, in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the complaint, shortly after 1 a.m. when they came upon him "resting" in his car. The lawsuit names New Castle County, New Castle County Department of Public Safety, the New Castle County Police Department and the three officers involved in the incident.

The NCCP has released bodycam footage from the three officers involved in the incident, with a video statement from Lieutenant Brian Faulkner.

According to Faulkner's statement, the three officers were patrolling Wilmington's Riverside community in an effort to recover stolen vehicles when they spotted Moses in a car asleep behind the wheel.

The officers noticed Moses' vehicle with the engine idling, and the dome light illuminated. Upon their approach, one of the officers reached in with his baton to turn the vehicle off for safety reasons, according to Faulkner.

