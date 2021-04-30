Andrew Brown Jr.'s relative disputes official account of the fatal police shooting

(CNN) A relative of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by deputy sheriffs last week, has offered a different account of what happened in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, when police fired on the 42-year-old Black man.

The new account underscores the differences that have already emerged between Brown's family and the Pasquotank District Attorney.

The relative, who does not want to be identified, told CNN that Brown started backing up his car "and they started shooting the front windshield of his car."

The relative added: "And then he took off to go across the yard and they started shooting the back window of his car."