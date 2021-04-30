(CNN) The Kentucky Derby Racing Commission said they will not take action against United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, owner of this year's Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality.

The KHRA said they received a complaint against Sheikh Mohammed from a group of human rights lawyers and students from the University of Louisville calling for his suspension from racing events in Kentucky until he can provide proof his daughter Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum is alive.

"The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) received a complaint against licensee Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on April 28, 2021," Marc A. Guilfoil, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, said in a statement on Thursday. "In consultation with counsel, and according to Kentucky regulations, the KHRC has determined the complaint does not articulate a violation of KHRC regulations."

The petition argued that the alleged human rights abuses by the Sheikh were a violation of Kentucky race commission code which states that people whose conduct are considered to be undesirable reflects on the honesty and integrity of the sport.

Godolphin, the racing stables owned by Sheikh Mohammed, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

