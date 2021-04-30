(CNN) —

Rudy Giuliani was warned by the FBI in late 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation intended to damage now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election by spreading falsehoods, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.

Giuliani at the time was former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and attempting to dig up dirt on Trump’s 2020 election opponent Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Despite the reported warning, Giuliani continued on his mission to find damaging information on the Bidens, met with Kremlin-tied associates who were attempting to influence the 2020 election, and publicly pushed misleading and unsubstantiated claims that were part of a Russia disinformation campaign.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the Trump White House was warned that some of the information being passed to Giuliani was from foreign intelligence, and some members of Congress also were warned by FBI counterintelligence.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment to the newspaper.

Giuliani has been the focus of an investigation concerning his activities in Ukraine, including whether he conducted illegal lobbying for Ukrainian officials while he pursued an investigation linked to now-President Biden, CNN has reported.

Giuliani hasn’t been charged and has denied wrongdoing. On Wednesday, federal agents executed search warrants at Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office, and people familiar with the matter tell CNN the probe is now focused primarily on Giuliani’s Ukraine-linked activities.

Ron Johnson briefing

The Post reported that the FBI also gave a “defensive briefing” last August to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who, as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee at the time, was leading an investigation into the Bidens for Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

In the report that Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, issued last year on their investigation, they said they were briefed by the FBI. But they argued that the briefings were not an effort to discourage them from conducting their investigation.

The Republicans wrote that the FBI briefed the committees in March 2020 and briefed Johnson and Grassley in August. “On Aug. 6, 2020, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson received another briefing from the FBI on behalf of the IC, in which the FBI stated that it is not attempting to ‘quash, curtail, or interfere’ in the investigation in any way,” the report says.

In a statement, Johnson confirmed to CNN that he received a defensive briefing from the FBI.

“Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation).

“Because there was no substance to the briefing, and because it followed the production and leaking of a false intelligence product by Democrat leaders, I suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings,” Johnson added. “To this day, I have not been told who ordered the completely unnecessary — but politically useful to my opponents — briefing.”

Democrats warned in a letter last year to the FBI that Johnson was being sent information from entities with ties to Russia as part of a disinformation campaign targeting Biden. Johnson and Grassley disputed this, accusing Democrats of spreading disinformation.

Kremlin influence campaign

CNN has previously reported that Giuliani and other allies of the former President publicly aligned with Kremlin-linked figures, even as the US government warned that they were spreading lies.

The Trump White House was warned in 2019 that Giuliani “was being used to feed Russian misinformation” to the President, which the Post first reported in October 2020. US intelligence agencies warned the White House that Giuliani “was the target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence” in which Trump was the intended recipient of the misinformation, according to the newspaper.

Despite the FBI’s warning in 2019, Giuliani still decided to travel to Ukraine in December 2019, the Post reported, where he met with Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker that the Trump administration in September deemed an “active Russian agent” and sanctioned for attempting to influence the election.

The US intelligence community had previously singled Derkach out for assisting in Moscow’s efforts to try and weaken Biden in the election. Giuliani had collaborated with Derkach to spread anti-Biden material during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Democrats have also charged that Derkach sent information to Johnson, who had denied receiving anything from Derkach and instead accused Democrats of themselves spreading Russian disinformation with the allegation.

The US intelligence community said in a landmark report in March that the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election with an influence campaign “denigrating” Biden and “supporting” Trump.

“A key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of proxies linked to Russian intelligence to push influence narratives – including misleading or unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden – to US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals, including some close to former President Trump and his administration,” the report said.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Marshall Cohen, Devan Cole, Zachary Cohen, Erica Orden and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.