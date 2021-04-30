Jessica Seinfeld is an author and Founder of the social services philanthropy Good+ Foundation, a nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers. She lives with her family in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The recently-expanded child tax credit provision in the American Rescue Plan and the proposals in the American Families Plan are helpful and necessary steps to address child poverty, which has grown during the Covid-19 pandemic after years of decline. But to get at the root causes of child poverty, we need to address a key gap in our systems and policies and look at interventions that engage dads and support co-parenting for unmarried mothers and fathers. And I make that assertion from experience.

Twenty years ago, I started Good+ Foundation , aimed at helping kids and families in need, initially in New York, and eventually nationally. At first, we focused on mothers, who overwhelmingly bear the brunt of child care. But as we grew in communities across the country, we learned that to be successful in achieving our mission, we needed to engage and involve fathers. Simply put, where they're included in social programs, policies and legislation, we see better outcomes for kids -- and for mothers.

Researchers have long known that when children grow up in communities without fathers, they tend to face worse outcomes, including in particular much greater incidences of poverty. A 2018 study by researchers from Harvard, Stanford and the US Census showed that children who grow up in communities where fathers are present have higher incomes, lower incarceration rates, and better job opportunities than similarly-situated children in communities with fewer fathers. Family structure matters less than the general level of fatherly engagement. Even if a father is not living with his children, his presence and engagement has a measurably positive effect on child poverty.

Despite this, too often traditional approaches to child poverty not only ignore fathers but even put obstacles in the way of their involvement. In my work through the Good+ Foundation, I constantly hear about fathers who are socially and psychologically isolated. In conversations with social workers who work in family services, I have learned about their distrust of fathers -- stemming from societal myths, historical stereotypes and personal biases they and many of us absorb. As a result, they often believe it is not worth their time to engage with fathers. So often we are also told by social workers that any attention to fathers is misplaced, that time and resources should be focused on single mothers, and that disengaged fathers are "deadbeat dads."

Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, our fatherhood focus work -- a three-pronged approach that includes providing goods (diapers, strollers, etc), financial grants to programs that intentionally engage fathers (along with mothers) and technical training and support to programs on how to engage fathers -- grew out of engagement with single mothers. It is precisely in order to give single mothers additional support that fathers need to be brought back into the picture. As Joe Jones, president of the Center for Urban Families in Baltimore and a leader in advocating for fathers as a tool for fighting child poverty, has observed , "These dads aren't deadbeat, they're 'dead-broke.'" They are themselves often the victims of incredible intergenerational traumas, including poverty.