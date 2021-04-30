Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder found guilty of sharing child pornography pictures

Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday after being found guilty of sharing pictures of child pornography with acquaintances through a message service, a court in Düsseldorf said.

The court found Metzelder guilty of the offense after an investigation that started in 2019, and the former player admitting earlier on Thursday to sharing files on WhatsApp.

"I sent these pictures even though I know what unspeakable suffering towards kids in each of these files there is," he told the court.

"I leave a wound that will never heal. I have to live with that for the rest of my life," he said. "I accept the sentence."

Metzelder, a Bundesliga champion with Borussia Dortmund, also played for Schalke 04 and Real Madrid.

