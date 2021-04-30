(CNN) —

We try no short of hundreds of products each month, whether that be new product launches or rediscovering an old faithful. And because we’re committed to exposing you to the best products out there, we decided to start curating roundups of our favorite things we test each month. From cozy sweaters and skin care to that new tech item, keep reading to check out the products that we couldn’t get enough of this April.

Home

Otherland Garden Party (starting at $36; otherland.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Otherland Garden Party

As much as I love an unbelievably cheap Target candle find, I love luxury candles even more. Sure, they’re pricier, but their scents tend to be richer and last so much longer. This brand-new set from Otherland is all about florals and slightly influenced by “Bridgerton,” so bonus points there. I’ve tried the scents Georgette, Ultraviolet and Clean Blossom, and they all smell like a high-end store you actually want to shop in. They also come in equally gorgeous packaging that makes my fireplace mantle look even better. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Evermill The Countertop Rack ($229; evermill.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Evermill The Countertop Rack

I truly don’t know what I did before this countertop spice rack by Evermill — it’s really the addition I didn’t know I needed in my kitchen. Not only is it stunning, but it’s also so convenient to have my go-to spices organized and easily available without having to look through my spice cabinet. I also love knowing that when I run out of a spice I can just shoot the brand a text to get more sent my way ASAP. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set (starting at $248.80, originally starting at $311; cozyearth.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Admittedly, I’ve never had a truly premium sheet set, leaving that luxury for my vacation hotel stays. But I can say that after trying this bamboo sheet set by Cozy Earth, I will never look back. The sheets are incredibly soft and surprisingly lightweight, so I don’t overheat in the middle of the night like usual. Even better: These are easy to wash and stain-resistant, qualities that are key now that I spend more than half of my day in bed. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Brightland Digestif Candle ($42; brightland.co)

Brightland Brightland Digestif Candle

I’m a sucker for a good candle, and I absolutely love Brightland’s Olive Oils, so when the brand released this Digestif candle, I knew I had to check it out. This “kitchen candle,” which of course includes the brand’s olive oil, is made to be burned during or after you cook. I tried it several different times both during and after cooking some particularly fragrant meals, and I was impressed with the way the scent seemed to neutralize cooking odors rather than cover them up or compete with them. This would be a great gift for the home cook who already has everything they could ever need in the kitchen, or just for those who appreciate a pretty candle with a subtle yet appetizing scent. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($7.26; amazon.com)

Amazon Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

I’ve touted this nifty little device before, and I’ll proudly do it again: The Slice is a simple but extremely useful game changer for opening packages and even for crafting projects. Its tiny little blade is safe to the touch but effortlessly glides through packaging tape, making opening boxes a seamless, hassle-free experience. It has especially come in handy during a move when I needed to open a ton of boxes at once. Do yourself a favor and grab the Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter to save yourself time (and the danger of nicking your finger using scissors or a knife to open packages). — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Beauty

Headquarters Peace Keeper ($24, originally $30; shopheadquarters.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Headquarters Peace Keeper

Before I was introduced to Headquarters, I often found myself extremely unsatisfied with the results of other hair-care products — my scalp constantly felt dry and sensitive, and I had to wash my hair every other day, if not once a day, because it got so greasy so quickly. I fell in love with Headquarters after taking the brand’s quiz and started using the four-step Peace Keeper routine that was recommended to me based on my results. The brand believes that healthy hair starts at the roots, and I 100% believe that to be true, as my hair and scalp noticeably looked and felt better just after a few uses! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Clark’s Botanicals Jasmine Vital Oil ($99; clarksbotanicals.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Clark's Botanicals Jasmine Vital Oil

Maskne has been my biggest enemy these past few months. I’ve gone through dozens of products in order to find one that legitimately feels like it calms down my skin after a few hours of wearing a mask, and this is it. This Jasmine Vital Oil, from one of my favorite skin care brands for sensitive skin, Clark’s Botanicals, has changed the game. It feels so lovely on my skin after my moisturizer (I’ve been using Jasmine Vital Cream [$75; clarksbotanicals.com] too and love it), and I can’t imagine my life without it now. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($15.99; target.com)

Sarai Thompson/CNN Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

I tested Black Girl Sunscreen for a few weeks after hearing great reviews all over the internet. I have to say this has to be one of the best sunscreens for Black women. This product does not leave a white cast on my skin, which is a big issue that most women of color face when using various types of sunscreens. It’s very refreshing to know that there’s a product that emphasizes the importance of SPF while leaving Black women feeling confident and glowing. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion ($26; sephora.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

When it comes to body lotion, I pretty much use whatever I stumble across next (or whatever my beauty editor sister recommends) — but now, after trying this new one from Summer Fridays, pretty much every other body lotion seems totally irrelevant. It’s perfect in pretty much every way, and this is coming from someone who had no remotely strong feelings about body lotions up until this point. The light, beachy scent makes you feel like you’re on vacation (or at least ready to embrace warmer weather), and it absorbs super quickly without any weird residue. It’s light, hydrating and perfectly scented, and it leaves my skin feeling amazing. Cannot recommend it enough! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil ($22; nordstrom.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil

This is easily my favorite hair oil I’ve ever tried. It’s so good that even my roommate finds herself reaching for it. Although it’s a super-lightweight oil, it feels nourishing and restoring, meant to reduce frizz and breakage while adding a bit of shine. This will be a staple in my routine for sure. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Mac Pro Longwear Concealer ($22.10, originally $26; nordstrom.com)

Sarai Thompson/CNN Mac Pro Longwear Concealer

I’ve been using Mac products on and off since I was a teenager, so when I saw a YouTuber highly recommend the longwear concealer, I had to give it a try. And let me say that it’s made such a difference. The concealer leaves a flawless, matte finish on the face, and although not full coverage, you can layer to achieve that look. If you prefer a concealer that can cover blemishes without the need for foundation, this is the product for you. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Tech

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re an iPhone owner who constantly loses their stuff, Apple’s new AirTag item finder is for you. Available for $29 for a single tag or $99 for a pack of four, this small coin-shaped device can be attached to any item of your choosing via various accessories and works with the Find My app on your phone to help you pin down your keys, wallet or whatever else you use it with. Where AirTag really blew us away compared to competitors is with Precision Finding, which allows owners of an iPhone 11 or newer to get extremely detailed directions for finding their items (such as “walk 20 feet to the left”). The AirTag has been impressively accurate in all of our tests — just note that you’ll need an Apple device to use one. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Sonos Roam ($169; sonos.com)

Mike Andronico/CNN Sonos Roam

A great fit for any upcoming beach trips you may have planned, the Sonos Roam lets you enjoy the high-tech smarts that Sonos devices are known for within a compact portable speaker that you can take just about anywhere. The Roam pumps out impressively loud and rich sound despite not being much bigger than a can of soda, and it has a waterproof design that will keep it safe from a sudden dip in the pool. But where the Roam really stands out is its versatility. It can connect to your Wi-Fi to sync up to other Sonos speakers and take voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant when you’re home, and it functions as a fully stand-alone Bluetooth speaker when you’re on the go. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (starting at $999; microsoft.com)

Mike Andronico/CNN Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best-looking laptops we’ve ever gotten our hands on, and it’s just a joy to use. Thanks to its optional Alcantara fabric covering, bouncy keyboard and thin and lightweight design, Microsoft’s latest notebook allowed us to stay comfortable through long workdays and was easy to move from room to room. Factor in a uniquely tall 3:2 display that lets you see more of important documents and a fast 11th Gen Intel Core processor that endured heavy multitasking without a hitch, and you’ve got a great WFH laptop that’s as powerful as it is attractive. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Pets

Casper Dog Bed (starting at $116, originally starting at $129; casper.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Casper Dog Bed

While all dog beds might seem the same, the Casper Dog Bed stands out amongst the rest on the market. Not only is it made with two layers of premium memory foam for extra support and comfort, but it also features a machine-washable material that is both sturdy enough to withstand digging and aesthetically pleasing enough to fit in with the neutral vibe in my apartment. Yes, this over-$100 dog bed might be much nicer than my mattress, but I love going to sleep each and every night knowing my pup sleeps soundly and, most importantly, comfortably. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed ($249; tuftandpaw.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed

Any cat owner knows that the quest to find a stylish cat bed is a long and tiring one. Most look like little fuzzy houses made of plaid or bright florals, and in my tiny studio apartment — for which I’ve handpicked everything to have a certain modern and midcentury yet eclectic vibe — that simply won’t do.

So imagine my glee upon finding this cat oasis that looked straight out of West Elm. For starters, my cat loves the thing. For several hours a day you can find her nestled inside the orb (as I like to call it), with her tiny body a mere black blob on the soft fur cushion inside. Sure, it took her a day to get used to the thing, but nothing that a few sprinkles of catnip couldn’t fix. It honestly brings me so much joy looking at it. There is simply no going back. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Fable Pets The Game ($55; fablepets.com)

After adding a pup to my little family back in January, I was determined to find a premium pet brand that fits my home’s Scandinavian-simplistic aesthetic — but also served a real purpose — and Fable Pets stood out amongst the rest. I’ve since snagged the brands acrylic crate (which doubles as a side table), their hands-free leash, and more recently, The Game, which features a super sleek design and essentially feeds and exercises my dog all at once. It can hold up to 1.5 cups of dry food, so that my pup can eat an entire meal, while also getting the physical and mental stimulation he often craves throughout the day. He is always so satisfied (and sleepy) after using it and now I truly can’t remember a time without it. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Fashion

Outdoor Voices Athena Dress ($88; outdoorvoices.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Outdoor Voices Athena Dress

During the warmer months, I am usually pretty active, whether I’m in the gym, outside walking my dog or stepping out to play a quick game of tennis or golf with my partner. There’s nothing worse (in my opinion) than overheating in a pair of dark, black leggings. That’s why I was initially thrilled to try the super-popular Athena Dress from Outdoor Voices and switch things up a bit. It’s unlined, so I can add a sports bra and shorts underneath for extra support and coverage. It’s incredibly flattering and hugs me in all the right places — not to mention I felt much more comfortable and cool in the dress versus when I wear my leggings. I can’t wait to toss this dress on all spring and summer long! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Please Repeat Small Hex Link Bracelet ($149; pleaserepeat.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Please Repeat Small Hex Link Bracelet

This bracelet was truly love at first sight, and naturally I haven’t taken it off since. It’s simple enough to layer with other pieces of jewelry but makes enough of a statement to make me feel put together even when it’s the only accessory I’m wearing. I also love the hexagon link design that’s unique to my collection. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Cropped Hoodie ($135; naadam.co)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Cropped Hoodie

More than a year into the pandemic, I’ve finally found the perfect hoodie. I’m really petite (around 5 feet…on a good day), and lots of hoodies go beyond my hips and sometimes even my butt. As much as I love Ariana Grande, I know in my soul that I cannot be her. So this cropped hoodie, which is a cashmere blend that actually doesn’t make you sweat, has been life-changing for me. I wear it several times a week, and it’s one of the softest items I own. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

H&M Braided Slides ($24.99; hm.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN H&M Braided Slides

I spotted these braided slides on an unnecessary trip to H&M a couple weeks ago, and they’ve quickly became my go-to sandal now that the weather is warming up. They combine the best of both style and ease, being super comfortable and sleek-looking. The subtle platform is an added bonus. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Wellness

Theragun Wave Solo ($79; theragun.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Theragun Wave Solo

I’ve been a big fan of Theragun for a while now, so when I saw the brand released new devices I just had to check them out. The Wave Duo and Wave Solo fall into the brand’s line of foam rolling devices. I especially love the Wave Solo because of its teeny-tiny size and low volume, so I can leave it on my desk and roll out my wrists while I’m taking calls. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

DribbleUp Smart Medicine Ball ($79.99, originally $99.99; dribbleup.com)

Delaney Strunk/CNN DribbleUp Smart Medicine Ball

I live in a studio apartment, so getting a quality workout in 500 square feet has been a challenge. Luckily, DribbleUp’s smart medicine ball doesn’t take up a lot of space and I can manage all the live workouts even in my small living room. I love that the workouts are short enough to fit in my routine but challenging enough that I definitely feel the burn after the 15 minutes are up. — Delaney Strunk, programming editor