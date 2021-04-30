(CNN) —

It might be a bit of cliché, but moms love Target. Whether they’re perusing workout gear, tank tops, slinky blankets, yummy-smelling candles or sheet sets or even just doing some boring grocery shopping, moms are in heaven when they’re strolling down the aisles or scrolling through the site.

Which is exactly why we decided to find our favorite Mother’s Day gifts Target has to offer. Regardless of who the “mom” in your life is — your wife, your mom, your grandma, your mother-in-law or a longtime mother figure — we’ve found the present for her. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for every type of mom, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts and flower delivery.

Home essentials

Opalhouse Stoneware Cup of Happy Cup and Saucer Set ($10; target.com)

Every mama deserves to start her day with a big ol’ cup of happy, and this pretty set will guarantee she does just that. We love the rimmed saucer design and the cute curved handle, but we’re really smitten with the sweet artwork detailing. More to know: It’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Opalhouse Stoneware Family Planter (starting at $8; target.com)

Silly yet also totally striking, this stoneware planter is going to make an impact wherever it lands in her home. Available in three sizes and three stain colors, the whimsical piece will surely delight her this Mother’s Day — we suggest adding a plant in there to round out the gift!

Opalhouse 3-Wick Happy Mother’s Day Candle ($10; target.com)

Send her a message with a chic candle this Mother’s Day — one that is so pretty she’ll be happy to keep it out all year long. Made with palm oil and paraffin wax, the three-wick candle has a 30-hour burn time. If you’re looking for similar but less specific wording, check out the “Best Mom Ever” or “Love You Mom” options.

Smith & Hawken Floral Garden Tool Set ($15; target.com)

If the mama in your life is happiest in her garden, then you need to upgrade her tools. We love the pretty print on this set, which includes a small cultivator, a gardening trowel and a pair of pruning shears. Round out the look with a matching kneeler and rubber boots and she’ll be the most stylish gardener on the block.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($89.99; target.com)

For the mama who just might love her LaCroix more than you, meet the SodaStream. With more than 1,600 positive reviews, this sparkling water maker is going to have her cheering now that she can make her favorite beverage right in her very own kitchen. Available in four chic colorways — we simply love the white-and-gold combination — the apparatus will look gorgeous on her countertop too.

Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited-Edition Pod Coffee Maker ($69.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Liven up her home essentials with this incredibly cool Keurig machine from iconic interior designer Jonathan Adler. Mixing style and taste, the limited K-Mini is not only diminutive in size (it’s only 5 inches wide!), making it easy to tuck away on a kitchen counter nook, but it can also deliver a whopping 12-ounce cup of coffee. With more than 2,000 positive reviews, this brewer is a Target fave.

BlanQuil Original Weighted Blanket ($99.99; target.com)

Give her the best night’s sleep ever with this weighted blanket that feels like a giant, warm hug. Created to dampen down tossing and turning and ease nighttime anxiety, the sheer weight of the Blanquil (which comes with a removable cover, by the way) will have her relaxed in no time.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia ‘I Love You’ Ceramic Trinket Dish Pink ($4.99; target.com)

If she’s like us, she’s got a whole lotta trinkets — from rings and safety pins to AirPods and her kiddos’ missing Legos — that need safekeeping, and this sweet dish from Joanna Gaines’ Target line will do the trick. Simply place it on her nightstand, and voilà! It will become the most useful gift ever.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Bold Stripes Cooking Apron (starting at $8.99; target.com)

What’s better than a brand-new apron? A brand-new apron with matching kid-size versions, of course. We love this cute set from Hearth & Hand for its crisp stripes and its adjustable neck and waist straps, making each one customizable to her and her little ones.

Project 62 Textured Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($24.99; target.com)

A plush blanket is always a great gift, and this one with more than 400 reviews is a Target favorite. Textured and ultra soft, the throw comes in three colors and will be her go-to blanket, whether she’s hanging on the couch or cozying up in bed.

Relaxzen Relaxing Shiatsu Foot Massager With Heat ($64.99; target.com)

Moms need all the self-care they can get right now, and this shiatsu foot massager is exactly that. Heated and featuring two different massaging directions, the massager can also be used on her back.

Threshold Cloche Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle ($10; target.com)

This candle had us at the words “cloche,” “cashmere” and “vanilla” — but when we learned that it also supposedly smells exactly like Harry Styles, well, we were sold. Your mama will be too…even if she’s never heard of One Direction. The candle’s delicious scent and luxe glass jar make it well worth its $10 price tag.

Fashion and beauty must-haves

A New Day Gold Link Earrings ($7.99; target.com)

ICYMI: Chain-link jewelry is a major accessories trend right now. We’re obsessed with this simple but chic earrings option that is also a bargain at under eight bucks.

Shade & Shore Mesh Tote Handbag ($27.99; target.com)

Summer is near, and moms love nothing more than a good ol’ beach bag. Similar to its bestseller from last year, Shade & Shore has just dropped this mesh tote, which has a removable compartment on the bottom that’s perfect for stashing wet bathing suits, sneakers and more. The black version will match with anything she wears this summer, while the navy tie-dye is sure to make a statement.

Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Notch Collar Top Pajama Set ($25; target.com)

If you’re looking for a home run of a Mother’s Day gift, this is it. We tried out this chic set in person and can attest to the top-notch design and soft and silky fabric, making it look like something you’d find in a fancy lingerie store (and not in Target!). Considering that it comes with a matching eye mask, the value on this one is A+.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($57.99; target.com)

Save your mama a trip to the salon with this Revlon One-Step dryer that delivers an easy, breezy blowout right in her very own bathroom. Seriously. We tried one of the internet’s most beloved products and found it to be worth all that hype…and your mom surely will too. We even named it the best budget hair dryer of 2021.

Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Nightgown ($19.99; target.com)

A comfy nightgown is something all mamas can get on board with, and this adorable option from Target brand Stars Above will have her looking forward to bedtime all day long. We love the stylish piping detail and the oversized boyfriend-style design. Oh, and that under-20-bucks price!

All in Motion Crewneck Sweatshirt ($24; target.com) & High-Rise Ribbed Jogger Pants ($20.40, originally $24; target.com)

Matching sweatsuits are practically made for moms… Cool moms, that is. Set her up for laid-back success with this cute set from All in Motion, which includes a boxy crewneck sweatshirt and high-rise ribbed 25-inch joggers. Available in eight tie-dye, ombre and opaque hues, the hardest part is choosing which one she’ll love most.

Universal Thread Semiprecious Bracelet Bar Collection (starting at $9.99; target.com)

Stacking bracelets — loads of them! — is a huge bracelet trend right now, and we love the fun semiprecious options at Target, ranging from three-piece sets to oversized, chunky stone stunners.

Stars Above Women’s Cozy Chenille Robe ($37.99; target.com)

More than 245 Target shoppers have declared this robe to be the coziest ever, and we have to agree with them. We’re on board with pretty much anything that’s made from chenille, and this calf-length robe not only has a comfy belt but pockets too. Done and done.

Universal Thread Pouch Clutch ($15; target.com)

Gussy up her night out with this bohemian clutch from Universal Thread. Available in black, cream and a pretty stitched floral pattern, the zippered pouch’s most stylish detail is that oversized tassel (which is also, by the way, perfectly on-trend).

Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Dress ($20; target.com)

Meet one of Target’s bestselling dresses! The simple silhouette of this cotton dress skims the curves while also being ultra comfy — and perfect for pairing with sandals, sneakers and anything in between. Available in seven colors and patterns in sizes XS to 2X, the dress is a home run for fashionista mamas — not to mention it has nearly 600 positive reviews.

Dluxe by Dearfoams Mama Bear Slippers ($19.99; target.com)

We know, we know, fuzzy slippers are such a Mother’s Day cliché. But, um, they’re also kind of awesome. Anyone who’s slipped their feet into the plush sanctuary of a downy slipper knows it’s a gift worth giving, which is exactly why your mama is going to love these ultra-girly cuties.

Olive & June Nail Polish (prices vary; target.com)

After a year in quarantine, we’ve all gotten pretty good at a professional-looking DIY manicure. Up her polish game with a few new hues from cult-favorite brand Olive & June, which was born in a Los Angeles nail salon. Our color picks: BP, Wild & Free and XOXO.

Casaluna Solid Silk Eye Mask ($15; target.com)

Made from 100% silk, this ultra-luxurious eye mask looks and feels way more expensive than it is. Perfect for pairing with a blanket or PJs, this gift will also upgrade her sleep quality in a major way.

Plum Beauty Rose Quartz Sculpting Gua Sha Stone ($9.99; target.com)

If the mama on your list is a major beauty fiend, she’s going to be psyched to finally try gua sha. Said to tighten, tone and de-puff while also minimizing pores, fine lines and wrinkles and increasing product absorption, the stone should be applied to her face daily (after serums and moisturizers!), gliding it along the jaw and beyond in an upward sweeping motion.