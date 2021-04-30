(CNN) —

We seriously can’t believe that it’s almost Mother’s Day. For us, Nordstrom is always one of our first stops to find thoughtful, useful and just plain adorable gifts, especially for the amazing mothers in our lives.

To help you out a bit in your search, we’ve rounded up some gifts that are sure to make your mom feel loved and appreciated. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our stories on Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom, gifts for new moms, jewelry gifts and Mother’s Day gift baskets too.

Skims Cozy Knit Pullover (starting at $72; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Skims Cozy Knit Pullover

We tested the Skims Cozy collection and were super impressed. So much so that we think the pullover from the collection would be an excellent addition to Mom’s growing loungewear assortment.

Our Place Always Pan ($115, originally $145; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Our Place Always Pan

This highly Instagrammable pan might be the only pan your mom will want to cook with because it’s meant to replace a whopping eight kitchen tools. We tried it ourselves and think it’s a great gift for the mom who wants to streamline her cooking experience.

Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Cologne Absolue (starting at $80; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Atelier Cologne Clementine California Cologne Absolue

Ditch the floral scents you might reach for and opt for this bright cologne by Atelier Cologne. Described as fruity, green and sweet, this perfume features notes of clementine, mandarin, juniper berries and vetiver made to bring to mind a sunny day.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Give Mom’s home decor a simple upgrade with one of these plush throw blankets. Opt for a vibrant shade that will give her space a pop of color.

La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth Introductory Glow Set ($165; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth Introductory Glow Set

Luxury skin care is a quintessential Mother’s Day gift, so what brand better than La Mer? Choose this Nordstrom-exclusive introductory glow set that includes four mini versions of the brand’s essentials so Mom can see what she likes.

Teva Universal Flatform Sandal (starting at $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Teva Universal Flatform Sandal

As we know, comfort is key nowadays. Gift Mom a pair of shoes that combines comfort with style like the Teva Universal Flatform Sandal. Whether she’s headed to a casual Friday in the office or a walk around the neighborhood, these sandals will always fit the bill.

Pearhead Rustic First Year Picture Frame ($29.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Pearhead Rustic First Year Picture Frame

The sentimental new mom will appreciate this picture frame. Imagine the look on her face when she unwraps this, loaded with pictures of her little one’s first year.

Sweaty Betty Ace Racerback Midi Dress ($118; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Ace Racerback Midi Dress

We are absolutely obsessing over this flowy midi dress. The ruffled high-low hem is both fashionable and easygoing, and perfect to pair with either sneakers or heels.

House of Want We Fashion Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom House of Want We Fashion Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

If you’re on the hunt for a more perfect bag, we’re thrilled to say you won’t find one. Available in five colors, this vintage-inspired bag is made of vegan leather and even features a unique chain handle.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This may be a hefty investment for a hair dryer, but we tested it and think it’s worth every penny. It’s the perfect splurge gift for the mom who won’t leave the house without her perfected blowout. We even named it the best high-end hair dryer of 2021.

Quay Australia After Hours 50-Millimeter Square Sunglasses ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Quay Australia After Hours 50-Millimeter Square Sunglasses

Pronounced “key,” not “kway,” this brand is known for a selection of chic and functional sunglasses. One of our favorites is this slightly winged pair, especially with the tortoise frame that will match nearly anything.

Argento Vivo Mama Pendant Necklace ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Argento Vivo Mama Pendant Necklace

Jewelry is a classic Mother’s Day gift, so why not give her this necklace that’s well suited for the holiday? Opt for either sterling silver or 18-karat gold plating to best match her other pieces.

Nike Bliss Lux Training Skort ($70; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Bliss Lux Training Skort

How adorable is this Nike training skort? Whether she plays tennis or refuses to give up her athleisure, your mom will be excited to sport this number.

Diptyque Baies Candle (starting at $38; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Diptyque Baies Candle

You seriously can’t go wrong with a Diptyque candle. We’d pick the Baies scent that’s fresh and fruity and reminiscent of the summer ahead.

Brixton Joanna Straw Hat ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

A chic woven straw hat is essential for any upcoming vacations Mom has planned. We think this would make a great gift because it’s an accessory she might not buy herself.

Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet

We love a personalized jewelry moment. Grab your mom a dainty bracelet in her birthstone, or yours if that’s more your vibe.

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas

Who doesn’t love a good pajama set? This one by Nordstrom Lingerie features shorts and a short-sleeve button-down top that are soft, lightweight and available in 10 patterns.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

“I never really thought I had a need for a body exfoliator until I was gifted this,” says one reviewer of Nécessaire’s The Body Exfoliator that combines both chemical and physical exfoliation for your softest skin yet.

Ugg Fluffette Slipper ($69.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Fluffette Slipper

It’s no secret that we’re passionate about slippers at Underscored. We couldn’t resist featuring the Ugg Fluffette Slipper that’s made from the brand’s Uggpure wool textile, making them super soft and top rated at Nordstrom.

Fellow Stagg XF Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fellow Stagg XF Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

“I have never been so impressed with such a simple tool before!” exclaims one reviewer who considers themselves a “coffee connoisseur.” The brand describes this as a pour-over carafe set that’s meant to brew the perfect cup of coffee each time.

Halogen Proud Mama Graphic Tee ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Halogen Proud Mama Graphic Tee

Your mom should have something special to wear on Mother’s Day, right? This graphic tee by Halogen speaks for itself.

Le Creuset 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs, Set of 4 ($63.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Le Creuset 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs, Set of 4

You can’t go wrong with a gift from Le Creuset, a brand known for high-quality cook- and dinnerware. For example, this set of temperature-regulating stoneware mugs is perfect for her morning coffee or afternoon tea.

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device ($169.15, originally $199; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

If your mom wants to have a facial day at home or is concerned about aging skin, the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device is a great option. It’s a noninvasive beauty tool that delivers microcurrent treatments, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandal ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandal

Our fashion experts share that square-toe shoes are in this season. Gift your fashion-loving mom these block heels that will elevate any look without being uncomfortably high.

Five Two By Food52 Water-Resistant Steak Spatulas, 5-Pack ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Five Two By Food52 Water Resistant teak Spatulas, Pack of 5

For the mom who practically lives in the kitchen, gift her this set of wooden utensils that will come in handy no matter what she’s cooking. “They’re beautiful, and the shape of each one is so thoughtful,” says one reviewer.