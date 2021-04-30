(CNN) —

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s time to scoop up something special to thank her for putting up with your teenage years.

Whether it’s a new piece of jewelry, the coolest new tech, an elegant handbag or snuggly bedding, we’ve scoured the market for the best gifts to get your mom for Mother’s Day. With these luxe gifts we can pretty much guarantee you’ll be her favorite child when the second Sunday in May rolls around. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for gifts for every type of mom, unique gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts, jewelry gifts and flower delivery.

Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)

A robe is a rather typical Mother’s Day gift, but a silk one? Now, that’s luxury. This one from Lunya is made from machine-washable silk and comes with pockets and an interior tie, and it’s available in all sorts of dreamy colors. Your mom will thank you.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($369, originally $399; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best smartwatch of 2021 has the fastest processor around and a sleek and simple interface, and she’ll love the health features: The watch not only tracks countless activities but can also take an electrocardiogram (ECG), measure heart rate, track blood oxygen levels and detect if she’s fallen.

David Yurman Cable Collectibles Double Heart Necklace ($350; davidyurman.com)

Pretty jewelry is always a good idea for a splurge, and this 18-karat gold David Yurman necklace with two interlocking hearts can signify your tight bond.

Yana Sleep Pillow ($199; amazon.com)

Perfect for soon-to-be moms and new moms, this luxe organic sleep pillow wraps around her body and contours to her curves so she can fall asleep feeling supported and wake up feeling so refreshed.

Dyson Supersonic ($399; sephora.com or $399.99; ulta.com and dyson.com)

The Rolls-Royce of hair dryers (for good reason), this high-tech hair dryer was named the best high-end dryer of 2021 by our editors. And per our review here, it dries hair in easily half the time of any other dryer we’ve ever used. It’s also impressively light, comes with a super-long cord and doesn’t get too hot on the hair or scalp.

Mansur Gavriel Pleated Tote ($695; mansurgavriel.com)

A mom deserves a nice purse, and this is one of our absolute favorites. Big enough to store everything from spare diapers to her laptop, it’s even perfect for travel. And this cherry red color just can’t be beat.

Mirror ($1,495 plus $39 per month subscription; mirror.co)

The Mirror isn’t just a stylish sheet of glass; it’s actually an amazing piece of tech that streams at-home workouts right onto its surface so she can work out with a virtual instructor and check in on your posture doing asanas, poses and exercises. Check out our review of it here.

Nuface Trinity + Eye and Lip Enhancer Attachment Bundle ($429; sephora.com)

Is your mom a bit of a skin care fanatic? Then there’s a good chance that she’s seen and wants a Nuface, a facial device that uses microcurrents to help painlessly sculpt, contour, smooth and lift the skin. We love just the classic device itself, and the bundle here includes a special attachment that targets the skin around the eyes and lips. A little extra pampering for Mom is definitely worth it.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Bracelet (starting at $165; bluenile.com)

This classically luxurious freshwater pearl bracelet will get the arm party started for Mom, and it’s available in yellow and white gold.

Moukey Karaoke Machine ($234.99; amazon.com)

Is she the most fun mom? Get the whole fam together and celebrate her with this PA amplifier speaker and karaoke system that delivers loud, clear sound and comes complete with two microphones. It also offers flash USB connectivity so that you can use your own device to play music.

Treadly 2 (starting at $749, originally starting at $849; treadly.co)

If Mom’s missed the freedom of walking around her town or city as her favorite form of exercise, we’ve got the gift for her. This foldable, ultra-compact treadmill can slide under her bed or couch while in storage, then slip out to offer her a high-tech, connected walking or running experience right in the comfort and safety of her own home. Our reviewer loved it.

Diamond Letter Pendant ($195; mejuri.com)

Celebrate her with a 14-karat gold necklace with pendant with her initial spelled out in ethically sourced diamonds.

Away The Carry-On ($225; away.com)

This carry-on from Away has everything she’ll want in a suitcase when she returns to traveling: durability, thoughtful organization, smart features and chic design. Splurge on our pick for the best carry-on of 2021.

Venus Gold Necklace ($320; auratenewyork.com)

If your mom loves the sea, this gorgeous shell necklace, meant to evoke “The Birth of Venus,” is the pick for her. We adore this complementary pearl necklace too, which could make for an ultra-chic mother/daughter set.

Christian Louboutin Loubishore Logo Straw Tote ($550; nordstrom.com)

With summer right around the bend, Mom will love this breezy straw tote designed to accessorize all her chic, summery looks.

Grand Cygnet Ring, Yellow Gold ($218; catbirdnyc.com)

Cygnet rings are fashionable for people of all ages, and definitely cool enough for your mom to wear too. This one can be personalized with her own initial or the initial of someone she holds dear. It comes in silver as well.

Bearaby Tree Napper (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

Bearaby makes some incredible weighted blankets, and now the brand has added the cooling Tree Napper blanket to its roster. It has all the qualities of the brand’s fan-favorite weighted blankets with the added benefit of being made from material that has a little extra cooling power to make Mom feel great this summer.

Apple iPad Pro ($699.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

This do-it-all tablet was one of our favorites during recent testing, and Mom will love doing workday tasks (like creating a presentation or working in spreadsheets) or enjoying fun activities (think crisp, TV-like Hulu and Netflix viewing).