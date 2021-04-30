(CNN) —

Sunday, May 9, marks the second Mother’s Day celebrated during the pandemic, and the normal festivities, like a big family brunch, a barbecue or even a weekend away, likely won’t be possible for many moms. Depending on your provincial or territorial restrictions, you may not be able to even see your mom this year, so why not get her an extra-special gift to show just how much she means to you?

New moms with pandemic babies at home also need a little extra love this year. (Looking after an infant is difficult at the best of times, and these are definitely not the best of times!) So whether you’re shopping for a new mom, for your own lovely mom or for a mother figure in your life, take a look through this eclectic collection of gifts to make her heart melt.

There are presents ideal for moms who love to garden, for those who deserve to relax and pamper themselves, for the mom who likes to show off her new special jewellery and for the tech-savvy mom who enjoys the latest gadgets. No matter what kind of Canadian mom you’re shopping for, we’re here to help you snag the perfect gift.

For the sentimental mom

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to tell your mom just how much she means to you by gifting her with a keepsake of your special connection that she’ll treasure always.

Custom Artwork Necklace (starting at 455.32; sproutdesignlab.com)

Sprout Design Lab Custom Artwork Necklace

Small children produce so many adorable pieces of artwork, but they can quickly turn into clutter and take over your home. Instead, pick a truly special drawing and send it over to Sprout Design Lab to be transformed into an unforgettable piece of jewellery using 3D printing technology. Founded by a female team of engineers, this company captures precious childhood memories that you can keep forever. Choose from sterling silver, 14K solid yellow gold, rose gold, white gold or platinum, all with shipping available in Canada.

Nixplay Smart Wi-Fi HD Digital Picture Frame ($194.99, originally $229.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Nixplay Smart Wi-Fi HD Digital Picture Frame

Showcase mom’s precious family memories in this clever digital picture frame, which can cycle through photos and videos up to 15 seconds. It looks great on a side table or mantlepiece and can also be wall mounted.

Lovebox (starting at $129.99; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Lovebox

The Lovebox is the perfect gift for moms who you don’t get to see too often, especially in these trying times. Simply give your mom this pretty wooden box featuring a pixelated design love heart on the front and whenever you or a little one sends her a message, the heart will spin to get her attention. Your message is then displayed on a screen inside the box, to brighten up her day.

Mama Script Necklace, 14K Yellow Gold ($348; bluboho.com)

Bluboho Mama Script Necklace, 14k Yellow Gold

Toronto-based jewellery company Bluboho is known for fine dainty jewellery, and its Mother’s Day collection is no exception. Their “mama” script necklace was handcrafted from real handwriting and is a beautiful expression of the love between mother and child. Free shipping is available across Canada.

For the fitness-obsessed mom

For the mom who loves to stay active, treat her to some new workout apparel or just some soft sweats to relax in post-gym, while working from home or chilling out at the weekend.

Brooks Women’s Glycerin GTS 19 Running Shoe ($199.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Brooks Women's Glycerin GTS 19 Running Shoe

Thanks to the super soft DNA Loft cushioning underfoot, these are sure to be the comfiest running shoes she’s ever run a mile in. Available in six different colour styles, they’re sure to become her new go-to when she hits the road or treadmill.

W Mono Material Insulator (starting at $100, originally $200; hellyhansen.com)

Helly Hansen W Mono Material Insulator

As moms make the transition from winter layers to lighter spring jackets, treat her to a new jacket from Helly Hansen, available in seven colours — including a lovely sunny yellow and a soft ash rose pink, with some options at up to 50% off the original price. This insulated and durable jacket is also sustainable, as it’s made entirely from recyclable materials.

Chaser 5-inch Running Short (starting at $53.47; amazon.ca)

Amazon Chaser 5-inch Running Short

Available in classic black or a colourful, fun pattern called Berry Canyon, these comfortable running shorts offer unrestricted movement and a moisture wicking liner to keep her comfortable no matter how far she roams.

Women’s Good Book Crew Sweatshirt, Ballet Pink ($89.95; happinessisinc.com)

Happiness Is Inc. Women's Good Book Crew Sweatshirt, Ballet Pink

Treat mom to a super soft, cozy sweatshirt with a sassy message like “happiness is a good book” or “happiness is morning coffee” from Canadian brand Happiness Is Inc. These unique messages convey a feeling of gratitude and connection, while the crew keeps mom warm and snug.

Midweight Denim High Rise Straight Carpenter ($149; duer.ca)

Duer Midweight Denim High Rise Straight Carpenter

Kit mom out in style from a Canadian company with store locations in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto. You can also find the Duer collection online and in Nordstrom stores. Pick mom up a pair of jeans, hailed as the most comfortable pair she’ll ever own, like this relaxed pair that features stretch Lycra spandex for total flexibility.

W Belfast II Packable Jacket ($180; hellyhansen.com)

Helly Hansen W Belfast II Packable Jacket

For those rainy spring days, mom will appreciate a new raincoat like this Helly Hansen option, which is available in a beautiful flower and leaf pattern or in solid pink or black, as well as a mottled white and grey pattern. Free shipping across Canada is available on all orders over $50.

Live Lite Jogger ($130; duer.ca)

Duer Live Lite Jogger

These joggers are incredibly comfortable after a workout, for a work-from-home meeting or to run errands, yet they still manage to look chic with their power stretch lightweight design. They’re available in sizes from XS through XL and in five colours including navy, twig and quartz.

Rumpl High Performance Indoor/Outdoor Blanket (starting at $169.88; amazon.ca)

Amazon Rumpl High Performance Indoor/Outdoor Blanket

For impromptu outdoor workouts, picnics or to cuddle up with indoors, Rumpl blankets make a great gift choice for Mother’s Day this year. Each lightweight blanket is made from 100% recycled materials and comes with a bag to keep it protected and compact for travel or storage. Available in six different coloured designs.

For the tech-savvy mom

Not all moms go gaga over a bunch of flowers or a box of chocolates; some would be much more content with tech gadgets like these top picks.

Master & Dynamic Plus True Wireless Earphones ($269, originally $399; amazon.ca)

Amazon Master & Dynamic Plus True Wireless Earphones

For moms working from home, music lovers or those who like to go for a run or walk with their favorite songs or podcasts on repeat, these noise-cancelling headphones provide outstanding sound quality. They also feature up to 40 hours of total playtime and are comfortable to wear.

VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($29.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Your mom can use this 100% waterproof speaker in the shower, outside or when camping. It’s compatible with all Bluetooth devices and is available in three colours. It comes with a suction cup or hook to attach it to a variety of surfaces.

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector ($429.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kokak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector

Get together with your siblings or other family members and treat mom to this cool projector that will let her host outdoor movie nights when we are able to again. She can stream from most devices for a night of family movie magic with cinema-quality visuals.

Erin Condren AirPods Pro Case ($27.88; amazon.ca)

Amazon Erin Condren AirPods Pro Case

This beautifully designed case will keep mom’s AirPods clean, safe and easy to find at the bottom of her handbag. The gold clasp can attach to her keys or bag to ensure easy access, and the case also features lightning port access.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($89; amazon.ca)

Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Mom can preserve precious moments as they happen with this instant camera from Fujifilm. The one-touch selfie mode will capture her in her best lightm, and the fun custom shutter buttons will help her personalize her new camera.

For the artsy mom

These gifts are perfectly suited to the moms who love to decorate, scrapbook and create.

Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable Canvas with Custom Stickers and Stencils ($111.86; amazon.ca)

Amazon Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable Canvas with Custom Stickers and Stencils

Whether your mom has a collection of vinyl records already or she would like to start a new collection, gift her with this fun and funky turntable. It plays 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records, and it connects via Bluetooth to stream music from most smart devices. It also comes with a selection of ‘80s inspired stickers to decorate it her way.

My Gnome On The Roam Adventure Kit ($31.50; chapters.indigo.ca)

Indigo My Gnome On The Roam Adventure Kit

This fun make-and-do adventure set is perfect for moms with young kids. They can decorate the gnome together as an art project, and then plan their first adventure out in the wild with their new friend. The kit includes a journal and pen to record all the fun.

Erin Condren Coiled A5 Daily Gratitude Notebook ($26.88; amazon.ca)

Amazon Erin Condren Coiled A5 Daily Gratitude Notebook

Research shows that developing a gratitude practice actually makes you happier, so gift mom with happier days to come with this gratitude notebook, featuring fun stickers to decorate her pages joyfully.

Macrame Plant Hangers with Wooden Tray Plate Hanging Planter ($63.08; amazon.ca)

Amazon Macrame Plant Hangers with Wooden Tray Plate Hanging Planter

Moms with a social conscience (as well as an eye for beauty) will love this hanging planter or wicker trays from MadeTerra, which are all made in Vietnam. Each artisan item is handcrafted and helps to preserve Indigenous crafts and cultures while producing sustainable, environmentally friendly and beautiful products.

For the mom who needs a spa day

Pamper mom with the best hair, beauty and skincare products for an at-home spa experience this Mother’s Day.

Collagen Gel Plus ($100; claytonshagal.com)

Clayton Shagal Collagen Gel Plus

Treat mom to any of the Amazon skincare products from Canadian company, Clayton Shagal, which is based in Montreal, and you’ll likely want to pick up some for yourself too. This collagen gel is made from 99% pure collagen and can help to improve visible signs of premature skin aging and sun damage. The range has never been tested on animals and includes cleansers, gels, serums, masks and moisturizers.

Amba Radiant Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Small Hardwired Heated Towel Rack ($371.74; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amba Radiant Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Small Hardwired Heated Towel Rack

Elevate mom’s bath experience with this towel and bathrobe warmer that offers a spa-like experience with warm fluffy towels at home. Available in either black or silver for a sleek look.

Botanical Hair Care Set ($224; sangredefruta.com)

Sangre de Fruta Botanical Hair Care Set

Canadian company Sangra De Fruta uses botanicals to produce a range of beauty and body care products including skincare, haircare and face care. This set includes shampoo, conditioner and hair elixir made with 100% plant-based and organic ingredients. The scent provided by essential oils offers a rich and luxurious shower experience every time.

I Heart You Cleansing Kit ($24.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon I Heart You Cleansing Kit

This kit from Swoon Skin includes a hairband, three soft makeup remover pads and a laundry bag to wash them in. Using just water, these seamless pads will not pull or drag the skin and remove all makeup. Pop in the washing machine, and say goodbye to disposable make-up remover wipes for good.

Flawlessly Fortifying Set ($125; elizabethgrant.com)

Elizabeth Grant Flawlessly Fortifying Set

Canadian skincare brand Elizabeth Grant has been in business for over 70 years. Every product contains Torricelumn, a proprietary anti-aging compound that delivers outstanding skin benefits. Have your mom take the virtual skincare test to determine the best products for her unique skin type, or choose from one of their special gift sets — like the Flawlessly Fortifying Set, which includes six pieces including the Collagen Re-Inforce 3D Night Cream and the Collagen Re-Inforce Strengthen and Lift Mask.