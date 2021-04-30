(CNN) —

Apple AirTags are finally on the market and we couldn’t be more excited. AirTags are item trackers that integrate with the Find My app on your iPhone to help you keep track of common objects you tend to misplace (think your bag or your keys).

You can snag a single AirTag for $29 (amazon.com) or a pack of four for $99 (amazon.com). They’re handy little devices that integrate seamlessly into your Apple ecosystem and help you stay more organized.

While AirTags are great they’re not going to magically stick to your stuff. You’ll need an accessory —- like a keyring, attachment or a mount —- to attach them to your belongings. Ranging in price and purpose, we’ve rounded up AirTag accessories we know you’ll love.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring ($35; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring

Apple’s Leather Key Ring for AirTag is a pretty straightforward accessory. You’ll place the AirTag into a leather holder that closes with a metal snap. With a handy, albeit large, ring at the top you can easily add it to your keys. You can choose between Saddle Brown, Baltic Blue and Product (RED).

Apple AirTag Loop ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag Loop

Simple but functional this loop is available in four different colors so you can match it to the rest of your tech accessories lineup. It’s made of a durable polyurethane that will keep your AirTag securely fastened, whether you’re looping it onto a backpack, luggage, keyring or jacket.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop ($39; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag Loop

If you like the aesthetic of leather over polyurethane, this variant of the loop is for you.It’s available in Product (RED) and Saddle Brown so you can choose between a bold burst of color or a more traditional and muted tone. Loop it onto your purse or briefcase, your coat or even your bike helmet.

Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag ($12.95; belkin.com)

Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag

With a twist and lock design, this holder keeps your AirTag on display and is ideal if you’ve personalized your tracker. You can choose from four different colors (black, blue, pink and white). It’s also available at a super affordable pricepoint which we’re really excited to see. It’s perfect for your luggage, backpack or loop it onto a keyring.

Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag ($12.95; belkin.com)

Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag

This holder has the same twist and lock design as Belkin’s other accessory but this time features a keyring for attachment to your keys. It will still show off the design of your AirTag but keeps it super simple. Pick from blue, black, white or pink for a clean look or a pop of bright color. Better yet, it’s significantly cheaper than the Apple key ring above.

Apple AirTag Grip Case ($19.95; dbrand.com)

dbrand Apple AirTag Grip Case

If you’re excited to customize your AirTag, you’ll be even more excited to customize this case. With loads of options of materials and patterns your purchase comes with a custom skin to personalize your AirTag, a lanyard, a keyring and the AirTag holder itself.

Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag

Caseology’s Vault allows you to attach your AirTag to really anything with either a carabiner or a keyring. It holds your AirTag securely and is made of a sand blasted TPU(Thermoplastic Polyurethane) so it’s super durable for on the go adventures.

Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring

Made of a pleather material with a secure button closure to hold your AirTag in place, this is a budget friendly option if you like the look of leather but want to spend a little less. It also comes with a carabiner for easy attachment onto hooks or to add your keys to.

Leather Keychain ($29.95, originally $39.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Leather Keychain

This pick from Nomad keeps your AirTag secure and is a subtle addition to your keychain. It’ll cover your AirTag on all sides and functions more like a case. It’s available in three different leather tones (rustic brown, black and natural) and features a black PVD stainless steel keyring that’s ultra durable.

Leather Loop ($19.95, originally $24.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Leather Loop

Nomad’s Leather Loop is slim and uses a 3M adhesive to secure your item tracker. It adds only 2 millimeters of thickness to your already slim AirTag. It’s available in all three of Nomad’s leather tones.

Glasses Strap for AirTag ($29.95, originally $39.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Glasses Strap for AirTag

If your glasses are constantly going missing this is a perfect accessory. A lightweight TPU(Thermoplastic Polyurethane) capsule will securely hold your AirTag on the back of the strap and doubles as a fastener if you want to secure your glasses tighter to your head.

Hardshell Mount for AirTags ($19.99; shopmoment.com)

Moment Hardshell Mount for AirTags

This is a great pick if you’re mounting your AirTag to a hard surface. It secures via a rugged adhesive that’s watertight once you stick your mount onto the desired object. The inner foam lining will keep your AirTag from rattling around while in motion.

Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags ($14.99; shopmoment.com)

Moment Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags

If you want to fasten your AirTag to a more soft and flexible fabric (like your jacket or bag) this fabric mount will do the trick. It’s a lightweight and durable powermesh construction with a double hemmed closure for a super secure fit. While it attaches using adhesive fear not, you can easily remove the mount and attach it to a different object whenever you’d like.

Curved Surface Mount for AirTags ($14.99; shopmoment.com)

Moment Curved Surface Mount for AirTags

Not all surfaces are the same so if you need a mount for your item tracker to a curved or uneven surface Moment has you covered. This mount is made of a flexible silicone with a foam inner lining to protect your AirTag while keeping it secure on your belongings (we think it would be perfect on camera equipment or a water bottle).