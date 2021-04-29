This was excerpted from the April 29 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) "Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President." Those were words that no President has ever said before while addressing a joint session of Congress -- and they explain why the image above is what history will remember from Joe Biden's big speech on Wednesday night.

For the first time, the first and second officials in the line of presidential succession -- who traditionally sit behind the commander in chief on such occasions -- were both women: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heard Biden declare a new dawn after a nightmare pandemic year and a Trump presidency that threatened to tear the democratic system apart.

"After just 100 days, I can report to the nation, America is on the move again ... ," Biden said. "Life can knock us down. But in America, we never stay down."

Addressing a House chamber more than half empty because of social distancing, Biden touted the accomplishments of his first 100 days in office and pitched his plan to overhaul the American economy -- a $6 trillion vision of domestic reconstruction that he argued would also boost US foreign policy and the battle against climate change:

'We have to show not just that we're back, but that we're here to stay'

Biden said the most common refrain he heard from foreign leaders was "We see that America is back -- but for how long?" Restoring trust will be a challenge, the President acknowledged. "My fellow Americans, we have to show not just that we are back, but that we are here to stay. ... No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone -- from terrorism to nuclear proliferation to mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change -- and as we're experiencing now, pandemics."