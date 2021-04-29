The UK has been extra frosty lately, thanks to historic dry weather

(CNN) If the old adage "April showers bring May flowers" stands true, much of the UK will be in for a disappointment when the calendar turns to May 1 on Saturday.

That's because it has been a month for the record books as the nation has already seen its frostiest April ever and is inching closer to what will likely be one of the driest Aprils on record.

As of April 28, London had only recorded .28 inches (7.2 mm) of rainfall for the entire month, nearly all of it falling on the 28th. However, this remains well below its April average of 1.34 inches (34 mm) of rainfall. The lack of rain hasn't just been isolated to London, a city known for its gloomy conditions. In southern England, the monthly rainfall has only amounted to 7% of normal, while Wales hasn't fared much better, recording just 12% of its monthly rainfall average.



See if rain is in the forecast Head north to the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, and you'll only find .35 inches (9 mm), or just 22% of the average rainfall for the entire month of April. As a result, according to the UK Met Office , the nation is experiencing one of its driest April's on record.

As of April 22, the national rainfall average for April amounted to just .5 inches (12.8 mm), whereas typically 2.8 inches (72 mm) would fall. With only scattered showers possible in the waning days of the month, the UK stands to challenge the driest April on record, currently held by April 1938 when .55 inches (14.1 mm) fell and April 1974, when .57 inches (14.6 mm) fell.

