A Texas man mowing his lawn was killed after he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees

(CNN) A man in Texas died unexpectedly after being attacked by a swarm of bees in his yard.

A 70-year-old man was mowing his lawn in Breckenridge when he was attacked by a swarm of Africanized honey bees, also known as killer bees.

The Breckenridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post that when they were dispatched on Monday, they arrived on scene with the sheriff's department and were immediately met with "very aggressive bee activity."

Medical officials said the man was severely stung and went into cardiac arrest. They started emergency care as soon as they arrived on the scene.

Breckenridge Fire Department was dispatched to a Bee attack this afternoon on Water District road 214. Stephens County... Posted by Breckenridge Fire Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

"AMR did everything they could to make this a positive outcome but multiple issues turned this into a tragedy with one person not surviving the attack," the post said.

Read More