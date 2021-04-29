Texas medical examiner rules in-custody death of Marvin David Scott III a homicide

(CNN) The in-custody death of Marvin David Scott III in Texas has been ruled a homicide by the Collin County Medical Examiner.

Scott died after being placed on a restraint bed, pepper-sprayed, and having a spit mask put on his face while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility north of Dallas in March.

Scott's cause of death was "fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement," Collin County Medical Examiner Dr. William Rohr said in a news release.

Laboratory results are still pending before Scott's final autopsy report can be completed, the release said.

Seven Collin County detention officers were fired and one resigned following Scott's death.

