Officer posted a TikTok mocking LeBron James' views on police. His department says it will be dealt with internally

(CNN) After an Idaho officer posted a TikTok video mocking NBA star LeBron James' comments about the use of force by police, his employer, the Bellevue Marshal's Office, said it was addressing the issue internally.

In a statement posted on Facebook , it said: "The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal's Office."

The post added: "The Bellevue Marshal's Office always demands that our Deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and professional manner. This is NOT how we expect our Deputies to act on duty or use city time. This is a personnel issue that is being dealt with internally. "

Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester posted the video over the weekend, in uniform, and shot from inside his police vehicle, in which he pretends to be responding to a knife attack. After saying, "Excuse me, could you please put the knife down, sir," Silvester pretends to speak to James over the phone, asking for advice.

He says on the phone, "So, you don't care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a White cop kills a Black person, even if he's doing it to save the life of another Black person?"

