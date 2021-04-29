The National Park Service wants to know who's responsible for a series of fires in the Everglades

(CNN) A series of fires were intentionally set inside Everglades National Park in Florida over the course of two months, officials say. Now, investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible.

The fires were set between February 15 and April 6, said park spokesperson Allyson Gantt. The smallest fires covered an area of only 3 feet by 5 feet, while the largest spanned 40 acres, she said.

"Fortunately, fire management has been able to suppress these wildfires before they grow large and move into park infrastructure, Gantt said. "This is not always the case, which is one reason wildfires can be so dangerous."

Most of the fires set didn't harm wildlife or the firefighters who responded, save for some exposure to the irritant-containing shrub poisonwood, Gantt said.