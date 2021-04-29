Bryce Harper escapes injury after 97 mph pitch to face

Philadelphia right fielder Bryce Harper, who left the Phillies' Wednesday night road game against the St. Louis Cardinals after getting hit in the face by a pitch, avoided serious injury.

Cardinals left-hander Genesis Cabrera hit him in the face with a 97 mph fastball to lead off the sixth inning. Harper left the field under his own power despite visibly bleeding.

After the game, Harper posted on Instagram: "Everything feels good. Everything came back good -- CT (scan), all that kind of stuff. So, face is still there. We're all good. See you guys soon."

Cabrera also plunked Didi Gregorius in the back with his next pitch, making it two hit batters on the first two hitters he faced after replacing starter Johan Oviedo. The umpires warned both teams, which prompted Phillies manager Joe Girardi to earn an ejection while arguing.

The Phillies eventually won 5-3.

