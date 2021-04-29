Is it 'Zoom face' or is the pandemic aging you?

(CNN) Is that face in the mirror looking a bit, well, older these days?

"Some of this is due to perception, what I call 'Zoom face,'" said Dr. Rajani Katta, author of "Glow: The Dermatologist's Guide to a Whole Foods Younger Skin Diet."

"Between the harsh lighting, the strange angles, and just staring at your face for hours on end, it can alter your perception of your own appearance," Katta said.

Unfortunately, your skin may also be suffering from the effects of a year of pandemic stress, said Dr. Whitney Bowe, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

People are staring at themselves a lot during video calls.

"A long-time patient would come and say, 'I lost my parent and I feel like I've aged years in this one year.' You look at them and you can see that it has actually taken a physical toll, and from a biological mechanism we understand how this works. I call it stress aging."

