CNN 10 - April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021
1. For a newly inaugurated U.S. president, the term "annual message" is used to describe his or her first speech to a joint session of Congress instead of what longer term (which applies to later annual addresses)?
2. What nation, which is roughly one-third the size of the U.S. but has four times the population, recently set an international record for the most coronavirus cases reported daily?
3. Until 1922, the nation of Turkey was part of what empire, which included parts of Europe and the Middle East?
4. U.S. President Joe Biden recently angered Turkey and pleased Armenia by formally recognizing what historic event?
5. The 2020 U.S. Census caused some states to lose seats and some to gain them in what part of the U.S. federal government?
6. What U.S. industry was one of the hardest-hit by Covid-related restrictions, resulting in the temporary or permanent closure of 110,000 businesses in 2020?
7. What building material has hit its highest rate since 2006, causing price surges in new homes that some experts say may not subside until next year?
8. Including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, how many Olympics have been postponed since the modern events began in 1896?
9. Industry experts say 20 to 25 percent of tanker trucks are sitting idle because there aren't enough qualified drivers to run them. What could that lead to a shortage of in the summer months?
10. What nation recently launched the first module of its new space station, which it expects to be up and running by the end of next year?
