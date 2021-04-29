Summer is nearly upon us. This means it’s time to plan those summer getaways. With the pandemic still looming in the US, there remains uncertainty around air travel and staying at big resorts and hotels — particularly for those not fully vaccinated. In addition, parents are fretting that many summer camps and programs are still on hiatus. So how can you still stay safe and have a fun summer vacation that doesn’t still feel like quarantine? Cue RVshare.
Last year, America was turned on to the RV life as a safe way to vacation. As reported by CNN in June 2020, some “46 million Americans plan to take an RV trip in the next 12 months, according to findings from the market researcher Ipsos.” Sales of RVs were also through the sunroof. But many who jumped in with both feet are only now realizing some of the realities of owning an RV, such as the expense connected to care and maintenance — not to mention having a place to store it.
RV rentals are there for those who still want to live the RV life without owning one. You may find, however, that the standard RV rental services are either sold out, have limited options or just aren’t very cost-effective. That’s where RVshare comes in. It offers a vast selection of RVs from owners across the country who rent to you in your area. From renting for an extended road trip, to throwing together a last minute weekend getaway, RVshare has exactly what you need to make your trip plans a reality.
As you might imagine, there’s a vast selection of models to choose from — from towable Airstream trailers to Class A motor homes that sleep 10. The RVshare site has a handy guide to help you decide which vehicle or trailer is right for you based on your needs, distance traveled, type of vehicle you have and more. You can filter results by the equipment in the RV or trailer (such as kitchen appliances and entertainment tech) and whether the owner allows pets.
Not looking to embark on a cross-country excursion? Not a problem. For rentals that are marked as “offers delivery,” you can opt to have your RV delivered to a destination. You can finally get that glamping-getaway weekend planned with your besties, without being stressed about actually transporting the RV. Book the rental, opt for delivery, and meet the RV there!
Delivery can also be used when you know you’ll be scrambling to get the whole family ready for your trip, and want one less thing to worry about. Request the delivery day and voila, it will be in your driveway, ready to go. 1 in 5 RV renters had their RVs delivered last year, whether to a destination or to their road trip starting point.
Between the variety of RVs available, convenient bonus services like delivery, and affordable prices, RVshare and its owners maintain a pretty impressive track record, with 93% of RV owners on RVshare receiving 5-star reviews from renters.
Versatile. Flexible. Safe. And don’t forget fun. These are the key ingredients to a successful summer vacation these days. Whether you want a new adventure, an outdoor experience to get the kids off those screens or even an extended workcation in a new and beautiful locale, RVshare is a great option to get you out there. If you need some inspiration, check out RVshare’s travel inspiration page or the RVshare blog, which also includes destinations as well as tips and tricks, RVsharer stories and videos.
Happy RVing!