Yes, a gift is nice, but nothing hits home quite like a handwritten card, right? Right. From silly to sentimental, we found our favorite Mother’s Day cards to choose from that will be sure to put a smile on your mama’s face. Shop the cards below and scoop them up fast, because we know these sentiments are no good if they don’t arrive on time, people.

World’s Greatest Mom Card ($5; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co World's Greatest Mom Card

Give her the trophy every mom secretly wants. Truly, moms can’t hear this enough, and reminding her that you think she’s the greatest is the best gift you can give this Mother’s Day.

Hot Mama Card ($6.98; minted.com)

Minted Hot Mama Card

Call a spade a spade — she’s one hot mama! Probably in more ways than one too. If your mama is as spicy as they come, this is the card for her.

Life Manual Card ($4.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Life Manual Card

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Or, at least we know your mom will be. No truer words were ever spoken — life is hard, and moms often come to the rescue to help their kiddos figure out the curveballs big and small. Thank her for all the insight she’s doled out with this sentimental card.

Hydrangea Bouquet Card ($6.98; minted.com)

Minted Hydrangea Bouquet Card

Sometimes a pretty card with a thoughtful message is all a gal needs to feel loved, and this card is certainly that. Your mom is going to adore the beautiful artwork by Shannon Chen…and the proclamation that you think she is the best ever.

VenusArtsShop ‘Bridgerton’ Mother’s Day Greeting Card (starting at $4.95; etsy.com)

Etsy VenusArtsShop 'Bridgerton' Mother's Day Greeting Card

Nobody loved Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton” more than moms, which is exactly why yours is going to be obsessed with this swoonworthy card featuring the Duke of Hastings.

Wildflower Bouquet Card ($24; lovepopcards.com)

LovePop Wildflower Bouquet Card

You can now give your mom a gorgeous bouquet that she’ll never have to throw out, thanks to Lovepop’s foldable cards that pop into intricate arrangements. Trust us, she’ll be wowed.

Momma Shark Card ($6.98; minted.com)

Minted Momma Shark Card

Say it with us: “Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.” This is the card for the moms who’ve been listening to and singing this song for years. Remind her that her baby shark loves her the most.

HavenPCo Moira ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Mother’s Day Card (starting at $5.53; etsy.com)

Etsy HavenPCo Moira 'Schitt's Creek' Mother's Day Card

One of TV’s funniest moms ever is sure to get a laugh out of your mom this Mother’s Day. Moira Rose is the queen of hilarious parenting (and one-liners), so if your mom is a “Schitt’s Creek” fan, then she’ll definitely be a fan of this card.

Super Mom Card ($5.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Super Mom Card

Every mom is a super mom, but we’re guessing she flexed her hero muscles more than ever in the past year. Let her know just how much you appreciate her incredibleness with a thoughtful message inside the card’s blank interior.

Sylvan Mom Mother’s Day Card ($1.53, originally $2.79; shutterfly.com)

Shutterfly Sylvan Mom Mother's Day Card

Create a memento she’ll keep forever with this beautiful custom card from Shutterfly. The format allows you to upload your own family photo onto the card and add a personalized message.

Love You Loads Card ($4.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Love You Loads Card

Moms do laundry. Lots and lots of laundry. Let her know you see all the work she does with this sweet, punny card that is blank inside.

Wildwood Mother’s Day Card ($5; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co Wildwood Mother's Day Card

A beautiful card will always be a hit, and that’s exactly what this floral extravaganza from Rifle is. Be sure to include a lovely message inside, and your mom will be totally touched.

Grand in Grandma Card ($4.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Grand in Grandma Card

We wholeheartedly agree with this card’s mantra — all grandmas are indeed grand. Don’t forget to remind your grandmother just how fabulous she is too this Mother’s Day.

Soaring Super Mom Card ($5; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co Soaring Super Mom Card

Every mom wears an invisible crown and cape day in and out, so by giving her this gorgeous card from Rifle you’ll let her know you see all she does every day for her family.

Mom Genes Card ($6.98; minted.com)

Minted Mom Genes Card

We’ve never met a pun that we didn’t like, and that includes this cute genes card from Minted. Make your mama smile with this one, thanking her both for your primo genetics and all the vintage jeans she’s hopefully saved for you throughout her life.

Tulips 3D Card ($13; lovepopcards.com)

LovePop Cards Tulips 3D Card

Tulips that don’t droop and drop petals? Sign us up! We adore this Lovepop card that transforms into a bountiful bouquet, and your mama will too.

Donut Know Mother’s Day Card ($1.59, originally $2.79; shutterfly.com)

Shutterfly Donut Know Mother's Day Card

Kids and moms alike love donuts, and with this card you can put yo’ mama’s pretty picture right in the donut hole! Upload any photo you’d like onto this custom card from Shutterly, which is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face this Mother’s Day.

DoodleKeg Happy First Mother’s Day Card (starting at $4.33; etsy.com)

Etsy DoodleKeg Happy First Mother's Day Card

There’s nothing like being a new mom, and this card celebrates that special moment in time. Sure, your little one can’t use the internet or make purchases yet, but we’re sure if they could they’d hand-pick this sweet card.

Hallmark Shoebox Funny Mother’s Day Card ($4.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hallmark Shoebox Funny Mother's Day Card

Choosing between coffee and wine is just as hard as picking your favorite kid — it simply can’t be done. Perfect for the mama who loves her vino and java in equal measure, this card will tickle her funny bone.

Mother’s Day Collage Card ($2.59; mixbook.com)

Mixbook Mother's Day Collage Card

Your mom will be totally surprised when all of her favorite photos appear on one card, thanks to this chic collage from Mixbook. Available in six different trims and six paper qualities, this card is as thoughtful as they come.