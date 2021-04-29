(CNN) —

When your mom loves to cook, you usually benefit, so why wouldn’t you support her hobby on Mother’s Day? The trick with kitchen and cooking gifts is to carefully walk the line between practical and fun. The gift should be something she might not splurge on for herself, or one that will dramatically improve her life. With those guidelines in mind, we scoured the internet for the top gifts for your gourmet mom this Mother’s Day.

T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan ($38.49; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan

Any mom who loves to cook will appreciate a nonstick pan that really lives up to its name. We named this one the best nonstick pan of 2021, and it gets bonus points for not being too expensive, because we know your mom will definitely ask you how much it cost.

Personalized Family Recipe Board ($100; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board

Make sure the recipe your mom most cherishes gets the appreciation it deserves. This cutting board can be engraved with a recipe of your choosing, and in the handwriting it’s already written in too. It’s sure to bring the waterworks.

Zehr Design Co Family Recipe Plate ($62.25, originally $83; etsy.com)

Etsy Zehr Design Co Family Recipe Plate

An editor here gifted this to her mom last year, so consider it Underscored mom-approved. If your mom’s already got herself a special cutting board (understandable) this plate can be personalized with a recipe of your choosing as well, and in your special person’s handwriting. It even comes with a stand so it can be displayed prominently in their home like the family heirloom it is.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Our Place Always Pan

If just gifting a nonstick pan doesn’t seem special enough for your special mom, there’s always the Always Pan that you’ve probably seen all over Instagram. It combines lots of kitchen essentials in one, including a nonstick pan, sauté pan, frying pan and more. You can read our review of the pan here.

Breville BHM800SIL Hand Mixer ($129.95, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Breville BHM800SIL Hand Mixer

When we reviewed hand mixers, we picked this model from Breville as our favorite high-end pick. For a serious home baker who likes to quickly whip up cakes, pies and bread, this mixer is worth the upgrade.

Fuego F24C Professional Propane Gas Grill ($518.74; amazon.com)

Amazon Fuego F24C Professional Propane Gas Grill

Now, if mom is ready to head outdoors this summer and get grilling, the Fuego is one of our favorite grills we’ve personally tried. it fires up fast (it gets to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in under five minutes) with a large grilling surface and a small footprint.

FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 6 ($21.24; amazon.com)

Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 6

Every baker uses these bowls, and eventually they get pretty banged up. If it’s time for an upgrade, Mom will love this simple, highly rated stackable set.

Nordic Ware Anniversary Loaf Pan ($34; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Nordic Ware Anniversary Loaf Pan

Sure, Mom might have a loaf pan clanging around somewhere, but does she have one that creates a baked work of art?

The Optimist’s Capsule ($92, originally $101; brightland.co)

Brightland The Optimist's Capsule

We’re on the record as being big fans of Brightland’s olive oils, and this new collection, featuring the brand’s Awake extra-virgin olive oil, Rapture raw vinegar with blackberries and Digestif candle, is the perfect gift to wow a gourmet cook. We love burning this candle to chase out cooking smells while eating dinner.

Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker ($149.95, originally $200; williamssonoma.com)

Williams Sonoma Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker

Upgrade her homemade pizza game with this countertop machine that has powerful dual heating elements and a built-in baking stone, producing just-out-of-the-oven-crisp pizzas in about 10 minutes.

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set ($119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set

If your mom is serious about cooking, do not buy her a block of no-name knives. Instead, upgrade her chef’s knives — or add to her collection — with this top-rated set we named the best knife set of 2021.

Murray’s Mother’s Day Sampler ($115; murrayscheese.com)

Murray's Cheese Murray's Mother's Day Sampler

Rarely do we guarantee a gift will be a slam dunk, but it’s tough to go wrong when you gift Mom with 3 pounds of gourmet cheese from NYC mainstay Murray’s. She can feed a crowd with this sampler that features its luxurious cheese creations, or keep it all to herself.

Summer Snack Crate ($59.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Summer Snack Crate

Mom will love snacking on hearty sausage and salami with premium white cheddar cheese, along with classic accents like honey hot mustard and pepper and onion relish.

Farmbox Direct (starting at $33 a month; farmboxdirect.com)

Farmbox Direct Farmbox Direct

If she’s looking for more fruits and veggies in her diet, the Farmbox Direct subscription box works with local farms to curate organic and natural fruits and veggies that you can have delivered right to her door. Each week, she’ll receive an email letting her know what’s being harvested and she can pick her favorites.

Thrive Market ($59.95 for yearly membership; thrivemarket.com)

Thrive Market Thrive Market

Get her a membership to the online market that stocks all her healthy faves at a discount, like paleo and keto snacks, sugar-free treats and organic meats and fish. It’s basically Costco for the wellness set.

Purple Carrot (starting at $71.94 per week; purplecarrot.com)

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot

Has Mom mentioned trying a plant-based diet? She can cook vegan meals at home with this box! Delivered weekly, each Purple Carrot box includes preportioned ingredients she’ll use to prepare breakfasts, lunches and dinners, plus a recipe booklet.

‘Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook’ by Ina Garten (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook' by Ina Garten

The queen of comfort cooking, Ina Garten, is back with more sophisticated takes on classics you know Mom will love.

‘The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom’ by Pepper Teigen (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom' by Pepper Teigen

Is Chrissy Teigen’s mom a chef? No, but anyone who follows Teigen’s delicious social media can see that Pepper knows her way around a kitchen. Your mom will love this book’s over 80 stir-fry recipes that are easy to follow and fun to eat.