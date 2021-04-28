A new species of cute but poisonous 'pumpkin' toads discovered in Brazil

(CNN) A new species of tiny, neon orange toadlets was discovered in the mountains of Brazil.

This amphibian measures in at just under an inch and is a part of the pumpkin toadlet genus, a collection of tiny, bright-colored toads, according to a study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE.

First believed to belong to an existing species, the toadlet was first found in 2016 in the Mantiqueira mountain range of Brazil, said study author Ivan Nunes, professor in the department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at São Paulo State University in Brazil.

The best moment as a scientist is when you are looking at something and "you are the only person who knows at that moment," he said.

Originally, it was thought that the toadlet was part of the B. ephippium species, but the study revealed there are actually multiple, similar-looking species of pumpkin toadlets, said Sandra Goutte, postdoctoral associate at New York University Abu Dhabi, who has researched toadlets but was not involved in the study.