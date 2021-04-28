World's largest firefighting plane grounded as the West braces for another destructive wildfire season

(CNN) Amid a drought in the West and warnings of another potentially destructive wildfire season ahead, the owners of the world's largest firefighting air tanker have grounded the massive aircraft, saying it's just not turning a profit.

The Supertanker flew 119 sorties last year, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Isaac Sanchez. The plane could have been dispatched multiple times for one fire event.

The plane has been used internationally, as well. In 2019, it was dispatched to Bolivia to aid in fighting the raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The world's largest firefighting plane sits on the tarmac.

"Over the past three years, GSTS (Global Supertanker Services) has made enormous strides in making the 19,000-gallon SuperTanker a valuable tool in the arsenal of the USFS, CAL FIRE and numerous states, and is operationally cash flow positive," said Roger Miller, managing director of Alterna Capital Partners LLC, in a news release.

This is the #SuperTanker taxiing in from our first mission of the day in Bolivia #BoliviaFires pic.twitter.com/sUbnCBAZHo — Global SuperTanker (@GSTSSupertanker) August 24, 2019

"However, the technology investment to upgrade the drop ... system and the 747-400 aircraft was very significant. The economics under the company's current federal 'call when needed' contract are such that the investment will take longer to realize profitability than previously expected."

Alterna said it is pursuing alternative business streams for the SuperTanker, including using it as a freighter to carry large amounts of cargo during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The option to sell the aircraft as freighter has been in part driven by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a significant increase in value for freighter aircraft," said the firm.

While the grounding of the SuperTanker is a loss to the firefighting community, Sanchez said Cal Fire maintains a large firefighting fleet and will still be able to aggressively attack fires. With the state at 70% below normal for total precipitation this water year, forecasters warn California residents to be vigilant as the state enters fire season.

"People need to be aware there is a high threat and this year that threat is coming earlier," said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, earlier this month. "The grasses are drying out sooner, so things are quicker in terms of us getting into that extreme fire season. Be careful you aren't a part of starting these fires."