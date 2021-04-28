An hours-long standoff in North Carolina leaves five dead, including two sheriff's deputies

(CNN) Five people are dead, including two North Carolina sheriff's deputies, after a check on a person who did not show up for work ended in gunfire and a 13-hour standoff, authorities said.

The sheriff's deputies were ambushed and fatally wounded heading down to the basement of the home, Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman told reporters Thursday.

The sheriff's office had been alerted Sunday that the unidentified suspect who killed the deputies as well as his mother and stepfather before taking his own life "might be a problem," Hagaman said.

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died at the scene in the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Boone, and Sgt. Chris Ward died after being flown to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as Alton Barnes, 32, who authorities said also killed the residents of the home -- Michelle Annette Ligon and George Wyatt Ligon.

