New Hampshire officer on administrative leave after TikTok video surfaces calling out 'media/liberals'

(CNN) A New Hampshire police officer was placed on administrative leave after Bedford police chief John Bryfonski became aware of "at least one" TikTok video the officer created while in uniform and apparently on duty, the chief said in a Monday statement.

According to CNN affiliate WBZ, which obtained a copy of the video before it was made private, the TikTok post had the caption "How the media/liberals want the police to be," and shows the officer, who has not been identified, pretending to respond to violent calls.

In part of the video obtained by WBZ, the officer can be heard saying, "You look like you're going to go shoot those people -- can you just not? Oh, he's pointing at me. I'm out" and in another, "Hey, stop stabbing, stop! Stop stabbing that person!" followed by "Dispatch they didn't stop, so just show me clear."

The TikTok post also resulted in a YouTube video that was created to call attention to the post, the chief said in the statement.

"The Bedford Police Department does not allow its officers to use social media while on duty, in uniform and using department equipment and vehicles to make divisive or political statements," the chief's statement said. "Our department has a robust social media policy and employment policies governing conduct on and off duty."

Read More