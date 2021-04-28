Toxic chemicals are strewn along the seafloor off the coast of Los Angeles, expedition finds

(CNN) A recent expedition mapping the seafloor between Los Angeles and Santa Catalina Island found tens of thousands of items likely polluting the ocean with the toxic chemical DDT for decades, according to a news release from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

The expedition, which took place in mid-March, used underwater robotic technology to survey more than 36,000 square acres along the seafloor, an area slightly larger than the city of San Francisco, the release said.

Images from the robots show more than 100,000 objects on the ocean floor -- more than 27,000 of which are believed to be barrels containing chemicals. Some of those barrels could date back to World War II.

"Unfortunately, the basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades, beginning in the 1930s. We found an extensive debris field in the wide area survey," said Eric Terrill, chief scientist of the expedition and director of the Marine Physical Laboratory at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"Now that we've mapped this area at very high resolution, we are hopeful the data will inform the development of strategies to address potential impacts from the dumping."

